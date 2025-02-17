Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Creative Planning increased its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $43.13 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.