Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CDW by 350.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Trading Up 1.0 %

CDW opened at $189.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

