Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

