Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $69.44.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
