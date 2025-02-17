Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,661 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $54,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.