Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Increases By 8.0%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 520,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Audinate Group Price Performance

Shares of AUDGF opened at $4.82 on Monday. Audinate Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Audinate Group Limited engages in develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio, a virtual webcam or video source; Dante Director, a cloud-based SaaS application; Dante Managed API; Dante connect, a cloud-based broadcast production; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapters.

