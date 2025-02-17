Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Increases By 8.0%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 520,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of AUDGF opened at $4.82 on Monday. Audinate Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.
Audinate Group Company Profile
