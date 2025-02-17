Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) was up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.52 ($0.55). Approximately 212,891,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,382% from the average daily volume of 14,366,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.70.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Assura had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assura Plc will post 3.5830389 earnings per share for the current year.

Assura Announces Dividend

About Assura

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s payout ratio is -286.76%.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

Featured Articles

