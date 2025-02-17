AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZNCF opened at $148.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

