Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 93,216 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000.

DBEF opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

