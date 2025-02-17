Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of H.B. Fuller worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $87.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

