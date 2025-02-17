NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RZV. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $110.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.