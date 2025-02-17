Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $25.06.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.