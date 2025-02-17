Human Investing LLC Invests $149,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $741.10 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $740.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

