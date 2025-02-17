Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Drops By 6.7%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

KP Tissue Trading Up 2.6 %

KP Tissue stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

