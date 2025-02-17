Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $24.77 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.