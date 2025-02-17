Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDO opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

