Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors in Australia. It offers deep value, high income cap, pure microcap value, and global value microcap funds. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. and changed its name to Microequities Asset Management Group Limited in March 2018.

