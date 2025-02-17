Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
