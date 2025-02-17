KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,123 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 279.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after buying an additional 2,790,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $17.73 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.32%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

