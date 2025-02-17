KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,304,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,824 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 988,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 576,610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,427.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after buying an additional 551,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,625,000 after buying an additional 464,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 662,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after buying an additional 386,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.