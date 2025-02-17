Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 216,083 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $47,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.41 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.