Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.6% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $387.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.76 and its 200 day moving average is $359.57. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

