New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,146 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.