Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.9% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,824.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 266,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

