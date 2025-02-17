5T Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,877 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 1.3% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 5T Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -249.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

