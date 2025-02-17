5T Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,901 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,215 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.
