5T Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $29.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

