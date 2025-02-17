Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 213 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after buying an additional 416,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,394,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after buying an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.11 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.31.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

