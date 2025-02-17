24,073 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

