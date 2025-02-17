Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 3,898 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMC opened at $270.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.49. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.