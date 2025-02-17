5T Wealth LLC Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 5T Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

