Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 1.5 %

RELX opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.