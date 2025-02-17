Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.77 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.