AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 33,789 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,789 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNA opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,177,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,887,560. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,671,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,252. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 952,488 shares of company stock worth $4,743,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

