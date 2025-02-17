AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 134,000 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 900.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 873,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,329 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,171,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 348,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 155.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.