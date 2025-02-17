Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $283.52 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.