iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,870 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 788,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,332,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

