Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $232,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $203.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $169.46 and a 12 month high of $204.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

