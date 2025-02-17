Systelligence LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF comprises 2.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.05% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YLD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

