AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $106.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.33 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

