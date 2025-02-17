Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,708 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.