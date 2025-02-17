Raelipskie Partnership Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raelipskie Partnership grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership owned about 0.36% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $108.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

