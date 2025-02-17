Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 16,496 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $444.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

