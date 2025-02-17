Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $929.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.