Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $70,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,560,000. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $4,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Infosys by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Infosys by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Infosys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.58 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

