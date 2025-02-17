Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,024,816 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024,816 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

