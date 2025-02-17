Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246,613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 202,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.