Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,427,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 51,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

