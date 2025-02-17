Intelligent Financial Strategies Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,560,000 after buying an additional 1,739,268 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 960,357 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 463,492 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

