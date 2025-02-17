Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

