Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 404,874 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,612,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 404,874 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.74% of DexCom worth $1,136,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

