Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 1,535 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,740.44. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,619.62. This trade represents a 94.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

